Dan Fifield is the kind of man who gets things done, and quickly.
With his wife, Holly, he started The Landing MN, a nonprofit with a mission aimed particularly at the homeless, as well as those needing other types of assistance, just 15 months ago.
Saturday Suppers are just one part of their outreach, but they’re definitely an important one.
“There are so many in need in our community, we’re working to make things a little easier for those we can,” which includes seeking housing and medical guidance, as well as necessities like warm clothing and food, Fifield said.
That’s how Saturday Suppers came to be.
“The Salvation Army does an excellent job feeding these folks, but they are closed on weekends. We felt we could step in,” he said.
Their first efforts happened last June, when they put out posters announcing a peanut butter and jelly sandwich event. The Fifields plus a few volunteers made over 136 sandwiches, with fruit, water and juice also available. A pop-up canopy announced the location at the Salvation Army headquarters.
The response was such that they knew it had to be part of their outreach, and it’s not PB&J’s any more.
Every other Saturday in the auditorium of the Rochester Public Library, volunteers bring in casseroles (“hotdishes,” in our lingo), as well as salads and baked goods. There is no set menu, it’s just what volunteers choose to bring in, though Fifield said anything with pasta is a hit.
Each dish must be big enough to feed 50 people. Service begins at 4 p.m. and continues until around 5. There are usually 125-150 people who come for a meal, and servers are encouraged to visit with them. Any leftovers the Fifields box up, take home, reheat, then go back out looking for someone who might need them.
While last summer, the suppers were served at the Salvation Army, Fifield is hoping to be able to move to one of the city parks.
“I’ve been working with Parks and Rec — a park would be ideal,” he said.
The next Saturday Supper is this coming Saturday, March 7.
So how does word get out about the suppers? Fliers and word of mouth.
“There is quite a communication system between these men and women,” Fifield said. “They mostly know each other and really have a community among themselves.”
At this point, The Landing’s headquarters is the Fifields’ living room and their garage their storage area, filled with clothes, shoes, blankets, toiletries and other items. There are even things in the back of his car because as he said, he might come across someone in need.
Donations and monetary donations have helped provide necessities, which are currently in what they call a 1/5,000 fundraising campaign to help start a day center, a permanent structure.
Fifield is so passionate about what he does, I wondered how this got started.
“I’ve always been a caring person, and for years, I was an ER nurse, which I loved,” he said. “One day, a woman came in, and I needed to get information from her. She told me that she, her husband, their three children, a dog and a cat were living in their car. Because of the animals, they couldn’t get temporary shelter. A short time later, I quit my job and have devoted myself to this.”
A deeply religious man, Fifield feels called to do this, one who walks his talk.
“I took a big leap of faith,” he said.
His wife, Holly, is also deeply involved. During the day, she works as an oncology nurse at Mayo Clinic, but is right by Fifield’s side at the end of her shift.
“We co-founded this together,” he said. “Her job allows me to do this.”