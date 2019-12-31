Honey Turmeric Chicken

8 wooden skewers

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon soy sauce

2 teaspoons fresh garlic, finely chopped

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

Pinch of salt

4 (5-6-ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breast halves, cut lengthwise into strips

1 cup (8 ounces) green beans, trimmed, thawed if frozen

1 sweet potato, peeled and chopped

1 cup (8 ounces) cherry tomatoes, halved

1 tablespoon orange marmalade

1 tablespoon coconut spread

Combine honey, soy sauce, garlic, turmeric and salt in a resealable plastic bag. Add chicken strips; seal bag. Marinate in refrigerator for 1 hour, turning once. Drain chicken; discard marinade. Thread chicken onto skewers. If using bamboo skewers, soak skewers in water for 30 minutes before using.

Cook green beans in boiling salted water in a large saucepan for 10 to 15 minutes or until tender. Remove beans and keep warm; reserve water. Cook sweet potatoes in reserved water in same saucepan for 8 to 10 minutes, or until tender. Drain; return vegetables to saucepan. Toss with tomatoes, orange marmalade and coconut spread.

Cook chicken in a grill pan over medium-high heat for 8 minutes or until fully cooked and grill marks form, turning once.

Serve chicken with vegetables.

Nutrition facts (per serving): 290 calories, 7g total fat, 1.5g saturated fat, 0g trans fat, 70mg cholesterol, 750mg sodium, 26g total carbohydrates, 4g dietary fiber, 17g total sugars, 31g protein

Recipe from hy-vee.com.