Valentine’s Day is one of those occasions where anticipation and expectations come into play with cards, candy and flowers. It’s hard to believe that over $20 billion was spent last year on those three things alone, a record. Right now, most restaurants are putting their final tweaks on special menus.
In fact, Valentine’s Day is second only to Mother’s Day in terms of the busiest days. If you don’t have a reservation yet, good luck getting one. Unless you are one of those who would rather just stay home and celebrate in your own private way, leaving the crowds and hoopla to others. Good for you.
If you’re one of those who prefers doing just that, you might think about putting your efforts toward creating a special dessert. It can be an elegant creation or something as simple as his/her favorite cookies, even a fruit and cheese platter.
In fact, dessert has its advantages, since many can be made ahead, possibly frozen, and usually don’t call for last-minute fussing. Good desserts, of which there are many, do not need to be difficult or require a degree in pastry or culinary.
So, with all of that in mind, I checked with some local experts about their dessert ideas for the day: Zach Ohly, owner/chef at Cameo; Chris Rohe, owner/chef at Prescotts; and Julie Warner, well-known baker, teacher and former pastry chef at the Foundation House.
Dihanna DuVaught, owner of Daube’s bakery, was also consulted, as her cakes and pastries are both eye-catching and mouth-watering. Without exception, they stressed something we should all do — use the very best ingredients, whatever you are making. That includes full-fat everything, real cream, whole milk and unsalted butter.
Since chocolate is the flavor of the day (and touted, too, as an aphrodisiac), get the highest quality you can find (sorry, Hershey).
Sweetness should not be overpowering, and ingredients complement and balance each other.
As Valentine’s Day is all about love, Rohe feels a dessert should be “something sexy with a nice mouth feel, something that awakens your senses. Think sweet, crunchy, creamy and maybe with a hint of spice.”
He was still working on special desserts for the weekend, but his baked Alaska is hard to top.
Across town, Cameo has desserts that are both generous in size and easily satisfy any sweet tooth. Ohly plans to offer two special desserts — a strawberry vanilla trifle and red velvet cake with cream cheese frosting. If you’re lucky, you might also score a long-stemmed strawberry dipped in a special chocolate sauce. FYI: These desserts are all available for takeout.
Probably because of its intense color, red velvet is a popular choice. Warner bakes this special cake as cupcakes topped with an ermine frosting, a fluffy white confection. Ina Garten’s Chocolate Cassis Cake is also a favorite of hers for a special dessert.
Her philosophy, perfect for Valentine’s, but one she practices year-round, is to keep in mind the person you are baking for, what she calls giving them a “gift of love.”
“Think of the person you are doing this for — what do they like?” she said.
She also stresses that desserts do not have to be fancy.
“Even Rice Krispie bars cut into heart shapes with a cookie cutter can express love,” she said.
Daube’s Cakes and Bakery, a den of pastry temptation, is offering a wide variety of Valentine sweets if you are choosing to buy rather than bake. Owner DuVaught has filled the cases with heart-shaped and decorated cookies, LoveBugs (a customer favorite), cherry cranberry pound cakes, and cherry pies. Or you can choose the 6-inch heart-shaped cakes in either red velvet (see what I mean?) or dark chocolate. Those are the perfect size for two.
Here are a few recipes that might help you out. Easy, delicious.
Coeur à la Crème
One of the best desserts. It does, however, need to be made in a ceramic heart mold with small holes in the bottom (Amazon has them).
1 8-ounce brick Philadelphia cream cheese (not low-fat), soft
½ cup powdered sugar
Pinch salt
½ teaspoon vanilla
1 cup whipping cream, whipped
1 cup sour cream
Using a mixer, beat the cream cheese well. Add ½ cup powdered sugar, the pinch of salt and the vanilla. Beat until well combined. Then gently fold in the whipped cream and sour cream. Line the mold with damp cheesecloth, a large enough piece so that you can fold it over the top. Gently spoon the mixture into the mold, covering the top. Place on a platter that will catch drips and refrigerate overnight. To serve, gently uncover cheesecloth from the top, turn the mold over onto a serving platter, and gently remove cheesecloth. Decorate with fresh raspberries and serve with raspberry sauce.
Raspberry Sauce
1 half-pint fresh raspberries
½ cup sugar
1 cup seedless raspberry jam
1 tablespoon raspberry liqueur
Place berries, sugar and ¼ cup water in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil, then lower heat and simmer for 4 minutes. Pour cooked berries, the jam and the liqueur into the bowl of a food processor and whirl until smooth. Chill.
Red Velvet Cookies
3½ cups all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons cocoa powder
½ teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon kosher salt
1½ sticks unsalted butter, room temperature
⅓ cup dark brown sugar
1 cup granulated sugar
1 egg
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar
2 tablespoons whole milk
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
2 teaspoons red food coloring
Heat oven to 350 degrees and line 2 baking sheets with parchment. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda and salt. With an electric mixer, beat butter and sugars until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Beat in the egg, then add the olive oil, vinegar, milk, vanilla and food coloring and mix to combine. Reduce mixer speed to low and add the flour mixture in two additions, mixing until just combined. Spoon batter (about ¼ cup per cookie) onto the baking sheet, about 2 inches apart. Bake until just set, 18-20 minutes. Transfer parchment and cookies to a wire rack to cool.
Valentine Brownies
Also known as Katharine Hepburn’s Brownies.
Melt together 1 stick butter and 2 squares unsweetened chocolate and take the saucepan off the heat. Stir in 1 cup sugar, add 2 eggs and ½ teaspoon vanilla. Beat the mixture well. Stir in ¼ cup all-purpose flour and ¼ teaspoon salt. At this point, you can add 1 cup chopped walnuts.
Bake the brownies in a buttered and floured 8-inch square pan at 325 degrees for about 40 minutes. Once they have cooled, you can cut them into squares and place them on a pretty plate. If you want to fancy things up more, put a brownie on a little plate with a dollop of whipped cream or ice cream and garnish with a little shaved chocolate.