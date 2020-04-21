Breakfast Omelet Roll

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

¾ cup milk

2 tablespoons flour

¼ teaspoon salt

12 eggs

2 tablespoons prepared mustard

1½ cup shredded cheddar cheese, divided

1 pound bacon, fried and chopped

1 cup chopped ham

¼ cup minced onion

¼ cup chopped green bell pepper

Additional fillings as desired, such as mushrooms, olives or smoked sausage

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Cut parchment paper to line a 10-inch-by-15-inch jelly-roll pan.

In a large bowl, combine cream cheese and milk. Whisk until smooth. Add flour and salt. In another bowl, whisk eggs, then add them to the cream cheese mixture. Pour the mixture into the parchment-lined pan and bake for 30-35 minutes or until puffy and golden.

Remove the pan from the oven and spread mustard and half the shredded cheese onto the omelet. Add the bacon, ham, onion, bell paper — any additional fillings as desired — and most of the remaining cheese. Roll it up in jelly-roll fashion, removing the paper as you roll. Garnish it with the remaining cheese. Cut into slices to serve.