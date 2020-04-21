As I’m writing this on April 16, I remember that 39 years ago today, my oldest sibling, sister Leah, and Paul were joined in holy matrimony.
I was in third grade at the time and remember seeing my mother cry as the bishop was uniting Paul and Leah in marriage. I couldn’t understand why she was crying, but of course I now know the feeling of your firstborn getting married, moving out, and starting their own life.
It’s not that we don’t like to see them getting married, but the changes in life we accept and trust that God plays a role in their marriage.
Another memory I have is of the day after Paul and Leah’s Thursday wedding. It was Good Friday, and I remember going out to the mailbox to get the mail. For some odd reason, that always reminds me that we still get mail on Good Friday.
In our community, we have “fast and prayer day” on Good Friday, so it always seems like a Sunday. I want to wish Paul and Leah a happy 39th anniversary.
Last night after supper, I signed a card for them to put in today’s mail. I wrote a letter, and before I knew it, I had several pages written. We don’t often see each other with the 100-plus miles between us.
Actually, with this pandemic going on, I don’t see any of my siblings. It has been a different spring, which I’m sure many people will remember in history. We have all been home three and a half weeks, and it looks like we have another three weeks until the “stay home” order is lifted.
Our church services have been canceled again, so Lord willing, we will host Rule Church here on May 3 now.
It has been a challenge trying to keep the house clean with everyone home. Keeping son Kevin, 14, busy with his schoolwork is another challenge. With everyone around, he doesn’t like to be seated at the table doing schoolwork.
I can’t imagine how much of the day it takes out of mothers who have quite a few in school yet. Daughter Lovina helps Kevin with figuring out problems if he needs help.
We’re having cold weather again, and the ground was covered with snow for a while yesterday. Hopefully it won’t hurt the flowers and plants that are peeping out in the garden already.
My husband, Joe, has moved his plants in from the greenhouse. He has them on tables by the window in the dining room, instead of keeping heat in the greenhouse at night, until this cold spell is over.
I hung our laundry outside this week. Although everything dried well, my fingers were cold by the time I finished hanging up the clothes. I’m not used to it anymore, with lines in our heated basement.
I have a little more painting to do in the basement, in my can room, where I keep all my canned jars of food. I need more paint rollers and brushes, but that is shut off in stores now. It’s too bad, since now people would have time to do jobs like that. It would help keep them occupied.
I have had letters from readers asking for information on where they can order my newest cookbook, “Amish Family Recipes.” My cookbooks can be ordered online from your favorite bookstore. I’m really happy about how the new cookbook turned out. So many of our favorite recipes are in there, such as Breakfast Omelet Roll, which we had Sunday morning for breakfast. We like to top it with sausage gravy.
God’s blessings to all!