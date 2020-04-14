Windows open, warmer weather, and a whole new set of seasonal produce! Spring is here in Minnesota, and I couldn’t be more excited to start using spring produce in recipes.
I have included a list of some of the most popular spring produce items. Be sure to pick some up the next time you go grocery shopping.
- Leafy greens — Spinach, arugula, bok choy and Swiss chard
- Non-leafy greens — Asparagus, leeks, peas, scallions and Brussels sprouts
- Spring roots — Carrots, beets, radishes and potatoes
- Fruits — Strawberries, apricots, cherries and rhubarb. (Although technically a vegetable, rhubarb is used similar to how fruits are used.)
I have also included a versatile pasta dish that uses asparagus and has a fresh spring taste with the basil, mint and lemon. Enjoy!