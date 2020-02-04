Roasted Eggplant and Edamame Hummus

2½ cups eggplant, peeled and chopped

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 (15-ounce) can garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup frozen shelled edamame, thawed

¼ cup tahini

1 teaspoon lemon zest

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

4 cloves garlic, minced

½ teaspoon sea salt

¼ teaspoon ground cumin

⅛ teaspoon paprika

Mini bell pepper halves, for serving

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a rimmed baking pan with foil; set aside. Combine eggplant and olive oil in a bowl; toss to coat. Spread mixture evenly on prepared baking pan. Bake for 20 minutes. Let stand for 15 minutes.

Combine garbanzo beans, edamame, tahini, lemon zest, lemon juice, garlic, sea salt and cumin in a food processor. Add cooled eggplant and process for 1 to 2 minutes or until nearly smooth. Transfer to a serving bowl and sprinkle with paprika. Serve with mini bell peppers for dipping.

Source: Hy-Vee.com