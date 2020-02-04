Did you commit to a healthy New Year’s resolution this year? First of all, good job on taking steps to improve your health. I don’t want to discourage you, but studies show that most of us abandon our resolutions by March.
There are a lot of reasons why we have a hard time staying committed to our resolutions. Life gets busy, and other priorities get in the way. It can take about six months for a new healthy habit to feel routine. In my practice, I prefer to focus on small, sustainable changes; baby steps, rather than far-reaching goals. Here are a few healthy habits for the New Year:
- Add a new fruit or vegetable to your cart each week. This doesn’t have to be something you’ve never tried before, just something you don’t buy often. You’ve probably heard the phrase “eat the rainbow”; this is because different-colored fruits and vegetables provide different health benefits. If you eat the same fruits and vegetables every single day, you may be missing out on some important nutrients. Mango, kiwi, eggplant and beets are a few lesser-chosen but delicious produce items that are readily available and easy to incorporate into your diet.
- Take care of your gut. Most of our immune system is in our digestive tract. Still, the majority of us aren’t eating enough dietary fiber. Increasing our fruit and vegetable intake, adding probiotic-rich foods like kefir, and making sure we are drinking enough water can all help our gut health.
- Find physical activity that you enjoy. Making exercise a routine is probably the most difficult of all resolutions, despite all of us knowing the many benefits to our health. So many of us drag ourselves to the gym because we feel we need to, not because we enjoy it — and it’s hard to make something routine if you dread every minute of it. Ask yourself, do you enjoy exercising indoors or outdoors? Alone or in a group? What time of day works best for you? What kind of movement do you enjoy? Your preferred exercise can change from day to day. And remember, exercise doesn’t have to be intentional — focus on making your lifestyle more active with day-to-day activities such as cleaning, shoveling snow, gardening, and walking the dog. All of these things are great ways to incorporate physical activity into our daily lives.
Hopefully at least one of these habits resonates with you. This recipe for Roasted Eggplant and Edamame Hummus is a great way to add a new vegetable to your cart and is packed with fiber for a healthy gut.