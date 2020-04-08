As someone who used to go grocery shopping at least three times a week, COVID-19 has totally upended how I, as well as everyone else, gets groceries.
While our routines have drastically shifted, the one thing that hasn’t changed is our need to eat. As the situation has become more serious, going to a public place like the grocery store can be stressful. Some people avoid it altogether by having a grocery store deliver to them or by using a grocery-delivery business such as Instacart.
There are, however, things we can do to make the experience less worrisome:
Go early. Check for special hours for seniors or those with underlying health conditions, typically 7 to 8 a.m. If you’re in that group, go then. It’s also advised that shoppers go alone, not only because it lowers exposure, but also because it reduces the number of people in a store at a time. For example, Trader Joe’s is limiting the number of customers in their stores to 50 at a time.
Plan ahead. The CDC advises shopping for two weeks’ worth of groceries at a time. That can end up being a lot of food, so look through your refrigerator, freezer and pantry to get an idea of what you need and in what quantity. Plan out a menu and make a list of what you need. Check off items as you shop.
Keep it quick. This is not meant to be a leisurely outing. Since you are likely familiar with the store’s layout, this should be an efficient and purposeful trip.
Make substitutions. If something isn’t available, be prepared to look for a substitution. No bagged spring mix? Get a bunch of romaine or a head of lettuce. No canned beans? Look for dried legumes instead. Focus on products with long use-by dates, such as pasta, rice, mixes and canned goods.
Buy only what you’ll use. I’ve noticed that the one place there are few shortages is fresh produce. Buy only the fresh vegetables you will use — many won’t last two weeks, but frozen vegetables will. Citrus, such as oranges and grapefruit, as well as apples, will last. Berries won’t. Grapes are marginal.
Sanitize. If you have hand sanitizer, bring it with you. Most grocery stores are wiping down carts and have wipes at the entrance, but bring some with you anyway. Use it when you leave. Hand hygiene is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Avoid junk food. Don’t load up on junk food like chips, dips, crackers and snacks. It’s been estimated that many of us will gain a minimum of 5 pounds during this period.
Check out safely. Some stores are discouraging shoppers from bringing their own bags and totes. If you do, prepare to pack them yourself. Use a debit or credit card instead of cash, and sign with your own pen.
Keep your distance. The entire time you’re there, practice social distancing, which means keeping at least 6 feet between you and anyone who’s outside your household. It’s worth repeating over and over.