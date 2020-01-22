Weather Alert

...SLIPPERY TRAVEL EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING... .ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS UP TO 2 INCHES AND A LIGHT GLAZE OF ICE IS EXPECTED THROUGH 9 PM TONIGHT. THIS WILL WILL IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. TAKE IT SLOW AND GIVE YOURSELF EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...A WINTRY MIX OF SNOW, SLEET, AND FREEZING RAIN. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN, NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST IOWA, AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&