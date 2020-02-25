Campfire Stew

2 cups beef stew meat (or substitute a roast, cut into chunks)

4 cups red potatoes, unpeeled, cleaned and diced

2 cups green beans, cut into small pieces

1 whole onion (to flavor the stew)

4-5 beef bouillon cubes

1 teaspoon garlic powder

Salt and pepper, to taste

Put beef chunks in a kettle or large pot with enough water to cover. Bring to a boil and boil for 10 minutes. Add potatoes, green beans and onion, adding enough water so the vegetables are well covered. Add bouillon. Boil until vegetables and meat are tender. Season with garlic powder, salt and pepper. Remove whole onion if you wish.