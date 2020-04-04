Two long-term care facilities in Olmsted County are among the state’s list of facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks.
A total of 32 facilities made the list, published by the Minnesota Department of Health on Saturday, April 4. The state is defining "outbreak" as one or more resident(s) or staff with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19. Facilities with fewer than 10 residents are not included on the list.
The two facilities in Rochester are Rochester East Health Services and Rochester Rehabilitation and Living Center.
On Saturday, Rochester East Health Services posted on its website that two of its residents died due to complications from COVID-19.
"As of today, four non-clinical staff members and one additional resident have tested positive for the virus," the statement read. "The resident is receiving care at Rochester East in an isolation setting in compliance with CDC guidance, while the staff members are recovering at home."
Residents and their families, as well as staff and medical partners, were notified of the positive test results.
A voicemail left with the director of social service at Rochester Rehabilitation and Living Center was not immediately returned Saturday afternoon. The last update to the Volunteers of America's response to COVID-19 page is from March 20.
Sauer Health Care in Winona County also made the list. A person who answered the phone at the facility on Saturday afternoon declined to comment. The last update on the facility's website about its preparedness for the coronavirus pandemic is from March 16.
People living in long-term care facilities, long-term acute living and assisted living make up approximately 6% of the state’s cases of COVID-19.