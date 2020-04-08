5 deaths, 85 new cases reported in Minnesota
- Paul John Scott
-
- Updated
COVID-19: Number of cases by county in southeast Minnesota
|COUNTY
|Dodge
|Fillmore
|Freeborn
|Goodhue
|Houston
|Mower
|Olmsted
|Steele
|Wabasha
|Winona
|STATE TOTALS
|Approximate number of completed tests:
|Total positive tests:
|Patients who no longer need to be isolated:
|Patients requiring hospitalization:
|Patients hospitalized as of today:
|Patients hospitalized in ICU as of today:
|Deaths:
|Last Updated: 11:05 a.m. April 8, 2020
|SOURCE: MN Department of Health
Laboratory confirmed cases of coronavirus in Minnesota jumped by 85 on Wednesday, April 8, to 1,154, according to the Minnesota Department of Health, and the illness claimed 5 more lives.
Pine County reported a case for the first time as well.
Health officials caution that the confirmed case count is an undercount, however, and that coronavirus is circulating throughout the state.
The deaths occurred in Washington, Wilkin, Winona, and Hennepin County, which had two reports of death from the illness.
The number of Minnesotans hospitalized rose by 15 to 135, on Wednesday, but the numbers of coronavirus patients treated in an ICU setting have remained stable at 64.
Private labs again conducted most of the testing for the illness, processing over 1,400 samples on Tuesday, while the shortage-strapped MDH lab processed just 90 samples.
Three new long term care homes reported a case of coronavirus: Vista Prairie at River Heights in Dakota County, Anoka Rehabilitation and Living Center in Anoka County, and St. John Lutheran Home in Brown County.
This story will be updated. As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.
Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.
COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148
Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.
What's your reaction?
More Headlines
Most Read Articles
-
Are you already immune to COVID-19? Mayo releases critical new test to find out
-
‘Top Priority’ -- A walk through the ‘new IBM.’
-
Rochester engineer creates crowd-sourced grocery store inventory monitor
-
Minnesota law enforcement begin to cite those violating stay at home order
-
Walz: Schools likely to remain closed for remainder of school year