An Olmsted County resident and two people in Winona County were among 21 statewide COVID-19 deaths announced Thursday. That is the largest number of COVID-19 deaths reported in a single day in Minnesota since the outbreak began.
The Olmsted County man, in his 60s, was a resident of a long-term congregate care facility. The facility wasn’t disclosed to protect the patient’s privacy. He was the fifth Olmsted County resident to die of the illness.
Another nine confirmed cases were identified in Olmsted County, bringing the total to 213. Of those cases, 135 people have recovered and no longer need isolation. A total of 29 people in Olmsted County have needed treatment in a hospital for the illness.
Four long-term care facilities in Olmsted County have been identified as having one or more cases among staff or residents -- Shorewood Commons, Charter House, Rochester East Health Services and Rochester Rehabilitation & Living Center.
In Winona County, Sauer Health Care is the only facility listed as having one or more COVID-19 cases. So far, 62 cases have been identified in that county while 13 people have died of the illness. That’s the third-most fatal cases among Minnesota counties, behind Ramsey County where 14 have died and Hennepin County with 123 fatal cases.