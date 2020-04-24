A man in his 80s living in a congregate care facility was the sixth person to die of COVID-19 in Olmsted County, public health officials announced Friday afternoon.
The total number of cases in the county also grew to 219 -- an increase of six cases from the previous day. Of those cases, 136 have recovered and no longer need isolation.
A total of 29 people in Olmsted County have needed treatment in a hospital for the illness -- that number is unchanged from the day before.
On Thursday, the Graham Park community COVID-19 testing site saw 97 people.
Four long-term care facilities in Olmsted County have been identified as having one or more cases among staff or residents -- Shorewood Commons, Charter House, Rochester East Health Services and Rochester Rehabilitation & Living Center. The care facility where the man in his 80s lived was not disclosed.