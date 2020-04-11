Weather Alert

...HEAVY SNOW SUNDAY INTO MONDAY...

.PARTS OF THE AREA WILL EXPERIENCE A PERIOD OF HEAVY SNOW FROM
SUNDAY INTO MONDAY. SNOWFALL RATES OF 1 INCH PER HOUR OR HIGHER
COULD OCCUR SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING, ALLOWING THE SNOW TO
QUICKLY ACCUMULATE. A BAND OF 6 INCHES OR MORE OF WILL BE MOST
LIKELY FROM NORTH-CENTRAL IOWA ACROSS SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA INTO
NORTH- CENTRAL WISCONSIN.

IN ADDITION, THIS WILL BE A HEAVIER, WET SNOW THAT COULD CAUSE
PROBLEMS FOR ANY TEMPORARY TENTS THAT HAVE BEEN SET UP. SOME TREE
DAMAGE AND POWER OUTAGES COULD ALSO OCCUR. BLOWING AND DRIFTING
SNOW WILL ALSO BE POSSIBLE THROUGH MONDAY AS WINDS INTENSIFY OUT
OF THE NORTHWEST.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING
THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 9
INCHES POSSIBLE. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 35 MPH.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN, NORTH CENTRAL IOWA
AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA.

* WHEN...FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING.

* IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MONDAY MORNING COMMUTE.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW COULD ALSO
OCCUR SUNDAY AFTERNOON INTO MONDAY, LEADING TO POOR VISIBILITY
AT TIMES.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION.

7 Minnesota deaths from COVID-19 reported on Saturday

COVID-19: Number of cases by county in southeast Minnesota

COUNTY
TODAY'S NEW CASES
TOTAL CASES
DEATHS
Dodge
+1
15
0
Fillmore
-
10
0
Freeborn
+1
22
0
Goodhue
+2
16
0
Houston
-
1
0
Mower
+1
23
0
Olmsted
+6
132
2
Steele
-
9
0
Wabasha
-
6
0
Winona
-
26
5
STATE TOTALS
Approximate number of completed tests:
+1,510
35,404
Total positive tests:
+91
1,427
Patients who no longer need to be isolated:
+61
793
Patients requiring hospitalization:
+23
340
Patients hospitalized as of today:
+2
145
Patients hospitalized in ICU as of today:
+5
69
Deaths:
+7
64
Last Updated: 11:05 a.m. April 11, 2020
SOURCE: MN Department of Health

State health officials reported 7 more deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, April 11, bringing the new total to 64 since the start of the outbreak. The deaths were recorded in Hennepin, Nicollet, Ramsey and Wright counties.

Becker County in northwest Minnesota reported a case for the first time.

Also on Saturday, 91 new cases were reported, bringing the statewide laboratory-confirmed case total to 1427. Health officials believe the tested confirmations represent just one percent of the actual case number for coronavirus within Minnesota, meaning the state likely has over 142,000 cases of coronavirus at the present time.

Private labs, a classification largely comprised of Mayo Clinic activity, conducted 1,403 tests on Friday, while the state health department conducted 107 tests.

ICU use inched up by 5 patients to 69 statewide, while hospitalizations for coronavirus dropped from 145 to 143. The virus has yet to impose a significant strain on the hospital system iwthin Minnesota, a development ceredited to the stay at home order imposed last month by Gov. Tim Walz, offering the sector added time to repurpose its facilkities for an eventual peak expected in July.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.

COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148

Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.

