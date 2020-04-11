7 Minnesota deaths from COVID-19 reported on Saturday
- Paul John Scott
-
- Updated
COVID-19: Number of cases by county in southeast Minnesota
|COUNTY
|Dodge
|Fillmore
|Freeborn
|Goodhue
|Houston
|Mower
|Olmsted
|Steele
|Wabasha
|Winona
|STATE TOTALS
|Approximate number of completed tests:
|Total positive tests:
|Patients who no longer need to be isolated:
|Patients requiring hospitalization:
|Patients hospitalized as of today:
|Patients hospitalized in ICU as of today:
|Deaths:
|Last Updated: 11:05 a.m. April 11, 2020
|SOURCE: MN Department of Health
State health officials reported 7 more deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, April 11, bringing the new total to 64 since the start of the outbreak. The deaths were recorded in Hennepin, Nicollet, Ramsey and Wright counties.
Becker County in northwest Minnesota reported a case for the first time.
Also on Saturday, 91 new cases were reported, bringing the statewide laboratory-confirmed case total to 1427. Health officials believe the tested confirmations represent just one percent of the actual case number for coronavirus within Minnesota, meaning the state likely has over 142,000 cases of coronavirus at the present time.
Private labs, a classification largely comprised of Mayo Clinic activity, conducted 1,403 tests on Friday, while the state health department conducted 107 tests.
ICU use inched up by 5 patients to 69 statewide, while hospitalizations for coronavirus dropped from 145 to 143. The virus has yet to impose a significant strain on the hospital system iwthin Minnesota, a development ceredited to the stay at home order imposed last month by Gov. Tim Walz, offering the sector added time to repurpose its facilkities for an eventual peak expected in July.
Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 651-201-3920.
COVID-19 discrimination hotline: 833-454-0148
Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.