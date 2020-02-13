Weather Alert

...BITTER COLD REMAINS... .WIND CHILL VALUES REMAIN IN THE 20 TO 30 BELOW ZERO RANGE WEST OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER AND WILL DO SO THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING. THEREFORE, THE WIND CHILL ADVISORY HAS BEEN EXTENDED FOR THESE AREAS. AVOID BEING OUTSIDE FOR LONG PERIODS OF TIME. IF YOU ARE OUTSIDE, BE SURE TO DRESS IN LAYERS AND COVER EXPOSED SKIN. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 35 BELOW ZERO. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM CST FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...THE DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 10 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING OUTSIDE. WEAR APPROPRIATE CLOTHING, A HAT, AND GLOVES. &&