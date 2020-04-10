For someone falling into acute respiratory distress, a ventilator can literally be a lifesaver.
However, the treatment also comes with risks.
Ventilators provide pressure to assist with breathing. But too much pressure can injure a patient’s lungs. Mayo Clinic's Dr. Richard Oeckler, has been studying and researching ways to prevent or repair that damage.
“Any time you apply positive pressure to a lung, you risk injuring it -- sort of like overinflating a balloon,” Oeckler said. “It can cause significant injury.”
Ventilators can and have saved the lives of patients with severe cases of the COVID-19 virus.
A key to providing a patient with enough pressure to help them breathe but not too much to injure them is attention.
“We’ve developed through the health system here almost what you’d call a control tower,” he said.
The patient’s size, lung capacity, health and various factors are measured and considered when they’re placed on a ventilator.
“We monitor all these things to deliver the right breath I need, you need, someone 4 feet tall, someone 6 feet tall,” Oeckler said.
That need doesn’t always correlate with the patient’s size or body type, he added.
“It’s very hard to predict.”
New tools such as a sensor on a catheter that’s placed in a patient’s esophagus help healthcare providers monitor pressure in the lungs, Oeckler said.
In some cases, the patient may still struggle for breath even to the detriment of their own lungs.
“The brain tells your lungs to breathe harder and harder,” he said.
That can lead to sedation of the patient.
“If we can’t take control of that feedback mechanism, we need to intervene.”
If the patient’s lungs are too inflamed and the ventilator isn’t successfully treating them, doctors use a process known as ECMO -- extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. ECMO is similar to dialysis, in which a person’s blood is oxygenated and carbon dioxide is removed by a machine.
“Fortunately, we’ve gotten to that point on no one yet,” Oeckler said.
Oeckler added that current projections of the pandemic show Minnesota patients’ needs will not outpace the supply of ventilators if people continue to stay home.
“All of us in the field, on the ground, ICU, we’re grateful for the leadership from Gov. Walz, people in Minnesota,” he said. “These are hard choices and everyone is making significant sacrifices.”