Weather Alert

...WIDESPREAD SNOW SHOWERS...IMPACTS TO TRAVEL... SNOW SHOWERS WILL BECOME WIDESPREAD ACROSS THE AREA EARLY THIS AFTERNOON. BRIEF, BUT SIGNIFICANT REDUCTIONS IN VISIBILITY CAN BE EXPECTED WITH THE SNOW...DOWN TO 1/4 MILE AT TIMES. MINOR ACCUMULATIONS ON GRASSY AND OTHER COLD SURFACES...INCLUDING ROADS...COULD ALSO OCCUR. MOTORISTS SHOULD BE PREPARED FOR SUDDEN REDUCTIONS IN VISIBILITY THROUGH THE AFTERNOON WITH POSSIBLY SLIPPERY TRAVEL WHERE SNOW ACCUMULATES.