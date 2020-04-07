Of the Minnesota counties where the COVID-19 virus has been found, Olmsted County has had the second-highest number of confirmed cases during much of the outbreak.
Graham Briggs, director of Olmsted County Public Health, doesn’t think that’s necessarily a bad thing.
As of Tuesday, April 7, Olmsted County had 103 confirmed cases, behind only Hennepin County, which had 310.
Briggs said Olmsted County’s partnership with the Mayo Clinic to conduct and process testing may be a reason why the case number is high.
“In my mind, that’s a huge benefit,” he said. “We might have a little more capacity to test more of our population and are catching milder cases.”
On average, he added, people who test positive in Olmsted County are younger than the average patient in Minnesota or the U.S.
Catching milder cases also means catching cases early on. Early detection can mean the case can sometimes be traced to a specific contact, and someone with the virus can be quarantined sooner to help prevent community transmission.
So far, the numbers back the theory.
About 22% of the cases in Olmsted County are the result of community transmission, compared to the 35% statewide average.
Of the 1,069 cases across Minnesota, 242 people — about 22.6% of the state cases — have required hospitalization. Of the 103 cases in Olmsted County, 12 people have required hospitalization — a rate of about 11.7%.
On Monday, 177 tests were processed by staff and volunteers at the Graham Park testing site, which is the most processed there in one day since it was established, said Kaitlin Anderson, of Olmsted County Public Health.
Briggs said models are currently showing the infection rate is slow enough that it may not overwhelm the state’s health care facilities. However, he added, those models are fragile and subject to change.
On Tuesday, projections by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation estimated the virus will claim the lives of about 625 Minnesotans — down from earlier projections of more than 1,000.
“From my perspective, the data looks pretty good,” Briggs said. “So far, we’re holding this back.”
Briggs said it appeared that New York City is the first city in the U.S. to reach a peak in incidences of the coronavirus, adding that Minnesota could see an acceleration in the number of cases as the state moves toward its peak.
“Even with our best efforts, it’s possible and even likely that we’ll see an increase in the rate of transmission,” he said.
However, social distancing and a statewide stay-at-home mandate appear to be working. Briggs said cellphone data and Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic monitoring show many Minnesotans are adhering to the guidelines.
The revised projections are encouraging, but he said they're estimated under current conditions, in which people are adhering to social distancing and stay-at-home recommendations.
“We might see a big change as we move into acceleration,” he said. “Right now, we’re doing a great job to prepare ourselves.”