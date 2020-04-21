The Minnesota Department of Health reported 17 deaths related to the COVID-19 virus Tuesday. That ties the most deaths reported statewide in a single day since the outbreak began.
However, that grim news also comes with some encouraging signs and words of caution.
For the first time in more than a month, Olmsted County saw only one additional confirmed case — bringing the total to 198. The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care statewide dropped for the first time since the outbreak began in March.
Olmsted County was the only county in Southeast Minnesota to see a new confirmed case Tuesday, according to information from MDH.
The last time Olmsted County saw an increase of only one confirmed case was March 18 — a day after restaurants and other businesses closed under a statewide mandate to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
State and county health officials warned that the latest reports, though encouraging, aren't a trend yet.
“Unfortunately, seeing an increase of only one case does not indicate a trend,” said Meaghan Sherden, lead epidemiologist at Olmsted County Public Health. “We need to see a verified trend of our new cases decreasing before we could confidently say we are truly flattening the curve here in Olmsted County.”
State health officials point out that most Minnesotans haven’t yet been exposed to the virus.
“The potential for it to spread quickly and widely to the broad population is still there,” Kris Ehresmann, director of MDH Infectious Disease Epidemiology, Prevention, and Control, said in an afternoon press conference.
The total active cases in Olmsted County dropped to 69. Although testing fell at the state level ,with 847 people being tested, down from an average of more than 1,200 daily tests over the last week, officials and volunteers conducted 110 tests at the Graham Park location Monday.
The first case confirmed in Olmsted County was announced March 11. The second case was announced March 15.
Time will tell if the recent report is the beginning of a trend, said Shay Baumbach, public information officer for Olmsted County Public Health.
“I think we’ve got to give it a couple of days to see if this trend continues,” he said.
It’s not entirely out of our hands, added Sherden.
“The continued vigilance of our community in practicing good hand-washing, physically distancing and adhering to the stay-at-home order will help move us in the right direction,” she said.