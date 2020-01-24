The Centers for Disease Control is testing samples from two Minnesota patients who exhibited flu-like symptoms after traveling to China, for signs of a virus that has raised worldwide concerns of a rapid spread.
Media reports elsewhere said Minnesota health officials suspect coronavirus in the two cases, both found in the Twin Cities. "Suspect is a strong word," said Doug Schultz, spokesman for the Minnesota Department of Health. State officials have solicited reports from health providers in Minnesota to report when they have patients who meet certain criteria -- in particular whether they exhibit "flu-like symptoms" including fever, cough and cold, and if those symptoms emerged within 14 days of traveling to China's Wuhan province, where an outbreak of the norovirus has killed a reported 26 people and infected 830. The province consists of a population about the size of Canada's.
Samples were transported to CDC in Atlanta, where they are being tested. Results are expected within a handful of days, Schultz said. There have so far been two confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. -- in Seattle and Chicago -- and there are about 50 cases under observation, including the two in Minnesota.
The two patients are not hospitalized and "both doing well," Schultz said. "It could turn out to be an influenza. ... There's all kinds of things that it could be."
The concern for coronavirus is that there is no current immunization for it. Schultz noted that the known strains of flu, for which there are immunizations, have killed 30 people including one child so far this flu season, and 1,200 have been hospitalized.
Practices to prevent the spread of the flu -- handwashing and other common practices -- are similarly effective to combat the spread of coronavirus.
Though vigilant for this new strain of flu, health officials deem "the risk to the general public from the coronavirus is low," Schultz said. "Because it's new, we take it seriously."