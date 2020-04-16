Charter House is the latest Rochester congregate care setting to report a COVID-19 outbreak in its facility, according to a Minnesota Department of Health website that is tracking the path of virus through the state.
Exposure, as defined by MDH, is a COVID exposure either from a resident, staff member or visiting service provider. The MDH website does not provide specifics about how the exposure occurred beyond that.
An official at Charter House referred questions to Mayo Clinic, which operates the downtown senior living facility. Mayo could not be immediately reached for comment.
News of the exposure at Charter House comes two weeks after two other Rochester care facilities were identified by MDH as having COVID-19 outbreaks. They were Rochester East Health Services and Rochester Rehabilitation & Living Center.
An outbreak is defined by the state as one or more residents or staff with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19."
Two weeks ago, in the PB's first reporting on the list, MDH reported 32 facilities with COVID exposure. The tally on Thursday was now more than twice that at 74.
At Rochester East Health Services, two of its residents died due to complications from COVID-19, and at Rochester Rehabilitation & Living Center, an employee tested positive for the virus.