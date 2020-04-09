COVID-19: Number of cases by county in southeast Minnesota
|COUNTY
|Dodge
|Fillmore
|Freeborn
|Goodhue
|Houston
|Mower
|Olmsted
|Steele
|Wabasha
|Winona
|STATE TOTALS
|Approximate number of completed tests:
|Total positive tests:
|Patients who no longer need to be isolated:
|Patients requiring hospitalization:
|Patients hospitalized as of today:
|Patients hospitalized in ICU as of today:
|Deaths:
|Last Updated: 11:05 a.m. April 9, 2020
|SOURCE: MN Department of Health
Of the 114 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Olmsted County, about a third of them are clustered, health officials said Thursday.
A cluster is two or more confirmed cases of the virus from people in the same home or workplace.
Olmsted County has 17 clusters as of Thursday, said Kari Etrheim, communications coordinator at Olmsted County Public Health. At least two new clusters were identified yesterday, she added.
Of those, one cluster is traced to an Olmsted County workplace in the past month.
Once a cluster is identified, county health officials reach out to the patient and people they have contact with to advise them of ways to prevent further spread of the virus.
“We are doing some targeted outreach to make sure people do and understand what needs to be done,” Etrheim said.
About 20% of Olmsted County cases are from community transmission — meaning they can’t be immediately traced to other cases or travel.
Of the 114 cases in Olmsted County, 66 people are fully recovered from the illness and no longer need to be isolated, she said.
Testing continues at the Graham Park site ,with 107 tests conducted there Wednesday, Etrheim said.