CMX Cinemas, owner of the Chateau Theater in Rochester, is implementing measures intended to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The company is reducing the capacity of its auditoriums by 50%. It said it will do so “by blocking every two seats to allow more distance between guests.”
The theater chain also listed a number of other measures it is taking to keep guests safe, such as increasing the number of times the staff cleans “frequently touched surfaces, such as auditorium seating, restrooms, countertops and doorknobs.”