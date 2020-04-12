Weather Alert

...HEAVY SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW EXPECTED TODAY INTO MONDAY...

.SNOW WILL FALL ACROSS THE AREA TODAY INTO MONDAY, BEGINNING THIS
MORNING ACROSS SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA AND NORTH-CENTRAL WISCONSIN.
THE SNOW WILL THEN SLOWLY SPREAD SOUTH AND EAST ACROSS THE REST
OF THE AREA THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING. A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW
WITH ACCUMULATIONS OF 5 TO 10 INCHES IS EXPECTED TO STRETCH FROM
NORTH-CENTRAL IOWA ACROSS SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA INTO NORTH-CENTRAL
WISCONSIN. WITHIN THIS AREA, THE SNOW MAY FALL AT A RATE OF 1
INCH OR MORE PER HOUR THIS AFTERNOON INTO EARLY THIS EVENING. A
FEW RUMBLES OF THUNDER ARE ALSO POSSIBLE.

WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH WILL CREATE AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW
THIS AFTERNOON INTO MONDAY. NEAR WHITEOUT CONDITIONS ARE POSSIBLE
AT TIMES, ESPECIALLY AS THE SNOW FALLS HEAVIEST THIS AFTERNOON
AND EARLY EVENING.

THIS SNOW WILL BE HEAVY AND WET. STAY HYDRATED AND TAKE FREQUENT
BREAKS WHILE SHOVELING AND AVOID OVEREXERTION.

IN ADDITION, THE HEAVY SNOW COULD CAUSE PROBLEMS FOR TEMPORARY
TENTS AND MAY LEAD TO SOME TREE DAMAGE AND POWER OUTAGES.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING
TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 5 TO 10
INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN, NORTH CENTRAL IOWA
AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA.

* WHEN...FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY.

* IMPACTS...ESSENTIAL TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. AREAS OF
BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY, POSSIBLY
WITH NEAR WHITEOUT CONDITIONS AT TIMES THIS AFTERNOON AND
EVENING. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MONDAY
MORNING COMMUTE.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN
YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY.

THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.

Coronavirus April 12: Developments across our region

Minnesota health officials reported seven more deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, April 11, bringing the new total to 64 since the start of the outbreak. Three deaths were recorded in Hennepin County among residents in their 90s, one each in their 90s in Nicollet and Ramsey Counties, and one each in their 80s in Winona and Wright counties.

“We can never forget that these numbers are in fact beloved family members, friends and neighbors who are mourned,” state health commissioner Jan Malcolm said in a statement. “We express our condolences and our commitment to continuing the work of protecting Minnesotans the best we can. It is very important for all Minnesotans to do their part in that effort by following social distancing guidelines and other public health recommendations.”

North Dakota

North Dakota now has 293 positive COVID-19 cases, the state department of health announced Saturday.

Cass County, the state's most populous county, had seven more positive cases, pushing its total to 95. Yesterday's reported death — the state's seventh — was a Cass County woman in her 70s with underlying health issues. She contracted the virus through community spread.

South Dakota

Souith Dakota officials are asking the owners of a coronavirus-stricken meatpacking plant in Sioux Falls to close for 14 days, as the outbreak in the facility has spread to at least 238 workers.

Gov. Kristi Noem and Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken co-authored a letter to plant owner Smithfield Foods to make the request, they said in hastily called media briefings Saturday.

The plant, currently shuttered for cleaning and safety retooling until Tuesday, is now linked to more than a third of South Dakota's 626 known coronavirus cases, according to information released hours before by the state Department of Health.

Wisconsin

The state Department of Health Services announced Saturday there are 3,213 positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

According to figures from DHS, 137 people in Wisconsin have died from COVID-19 as of Saturday afternoon, an increase of nine from Friday.

Around the region

  • Becker County in northwest Minnesota reported a case for the first time

  • 91 new cases were reported Saturday in Minnesota, including 49 in Hennepin County alone, bringing the statewide laboratory-confirmed case total to 1427.

  • ICU use in Minnesota inched up by 5 patients to 69 statewide, while hospitalizations for coronavirus dropped from 145 to 143.

  • Ten people are currently hospitalized in North Dakota, a three-person drop from Friday.

  • While coronavirus cases in the Sioux Falls, South Dakota, area continue to skyrocket, the situation in the rest of the state appears relatively stable. Twelve individuals diagnosed with the illness have recovered, state officials said Saturday, bringing the recovery total to 189.

COVID-19: Number of cases by county in southeast Minnesota

COUNTY
TODAY'S NEW CASES
TOTAL CASES
DEATHS
Dodge
+1
15
0
Fillmore
-
10
0
Freeborn
+1
22
0
Goodhue
+2
16
0
Houston
-
1
0
Mower
+1
23
0
Olmsted
+6
132
2
Steele
-
9
0
Wabasha
-
6
0
Winona
-
26
5
STATE TOTALS
Approximate number of completed tests:
+1,510
35,404
Total positive tests:
+91
1,427
Patients who no longer need to be isolated:
+61
793
Patients requiring hospitalization:
+23
340
Patients hospitalized as of today:
+2
145
Patients hospitalized in ICU as of today:
+5
69
Deaths:
+7
64
Last Updated: 11:05 a.m. April 11, 2020
SOURCE: MN Department of Health
