Coronavirus March 28: Developments across our region

Rochester, MN (55902)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. High near 45F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low around 35F. E winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.