There have been no adjustments in court operations, and court calendars are continuing as usual, the Minnesota Judicial Branch announced on its website Wednesday.
"We are working closely with the Minnesota Department of Health and will be closely following their recommendations," Minnesota Judicial Branch Spokesman Kyle Christopherson wrote in an email Thursday morning. "As a branch, we are walking through scenarios where we would possibly cancel some court hearings or cases."
"Under Judicial Branch policy, this would not take place until we have reached the stage in a pandemic where the governor and the MDH have declared a public health emergency and have ordered that state and other public facilities be closed. We have not reached that stage yet in Minnesota," Christopherson concluded.
Up to date information in regard to COVID-19 and the Minnesota Judicial Branch can be found at www.mncourts.gov/Emergency.aspx