Olmsted County's number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose to 34 Friday, after five more residents were diagnosed with the disease, a county official reported Friday.
The day before, authorities reported eight new confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
An official said that of the 34, three patients are hospitalized and 10 no longer need to be in isolation. Roughly 40 percent of the 34 cases in the county are being attributed to local transmission rather than exposure from travel outside the county.
The new numbers were announced as state residents prepared to hunker down under a stay-at-home order by Gov. Tim Walz that took effect at 11:59 p.m. Friday.
At the Graham Park Collaborative Collection site, there were 110 tests taken Thursday, officials say. Olmsted County has three collections sites, which are seeing between 300 and 400 people a day. About 70 percent of those tested are county residents.
The Minnesota Department of Health on Friday reported 52 new cases, bringing the tally of statewide cases to 398. Two more people in Minnesota died of the illness, bringing the number of fatalities to four.
All of the people in Minnesota who have died from the disease were in their 80s. The first two to die were Ramsey County residents.
Of the nearly 400 state cases, 51 have required hospitalization, with 34 still hospitalized. Half of those patients -- 17 -- are in intensive care.
On Thursday, the U.S. surpassed both Italy and China for the most confirmed cases globally. The U.S. is reported to have 94,238 cases and 1,438 people have died from the virus. New York, the hardest hit state in the U.S., has lost 365 lives from the disease.