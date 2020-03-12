The COVID-19 virus is raising temperatures throughout the hospitality industry, particularly in a city like Rochester that sees thousands of visitors a day.

In the immediate wake of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Rochester, hotels and restaurants started seeing room cancellations and empty chairs.

The Lettuce Unite salad shop in Rochester's downtown food court posted: "Ouch. Lunch business noticeably reduced" on its Facebook page on Thursday. Other restaurants, including the Bleu Duck and local retailers, agreed in comments that the outbreak is dramatically hurting business.

Health care professionals are calling for people to stay away from large crowds. That has spurred many organizations to cancel or postpone events.

Joe Ward, director of Experience Rochester (the Rochester visitor and convention bureau) said the Mayo Civic Center is seeing some fallout from the pandemic.

"It's an evolving situation. The first and foremost, it's about safety," he said. "It's kind of like 9-11. One of the biggest industries impacted is travel."

Some events and conventions scheduled in March and April have been cancelled or postponed. The largest of them is the Jehovah's Witnesses' annual spring meeting the last two weekends of the month.

That cancellation means 2,400 people — 1,200 each weekend — won't be staying in Rochester hotels or eating at Rochester restaurants.

However, Ward noted that the much-larger annual Jehovah's Witness gathering is still on for this summer. That involves four weekends and about 19,000 people.

On Thursday, the Minnesota State High School League limited the number of spectators at the Section 1AAA and 1AAAA boys basketball championship games on Thursday and Friday at the Mayo Civic Center.

The crowd is limited to "... coaches, event staff, TV network partners, credentialed media and a small number of school-approved spectators."

Mayo Clinic announced new COVID-19 rules for its employees this week that required suspending hosting large group gatherings, including medical conferences and professional development events.

That resulted in postponing of events scheduled at the Mayo Clinic Center in April and May.

As the number of visitors to Rochester starts to decrease, the number of cancellations at area hotels is starting to climb.

That has resulted in, at least, one Rochester woman being laid off from her job at the front desk of a downtown hotel.

Renee Schmitt, 58, says that soon after the first Olmsted County COVID-19 case was announced, the DoubleTree by Hilton laid her off.

"This is par for the course. I completely understand why they did it. The people are absolutely wonderful," she said. "They were getting lots of cancellations.

The organizer of one weekend event — the Rochester Home & Lifestyles Show — says it will happen as scheduled.

"Things happen ... There are things that are beyond your control," said Brad Hansan of the event happening Saturday and Sunday in the Graham Arenas on the Olmsted County Fairgrounds. "We still need to conduct business."

He added that all precautions to limit the spread of viruses will be taken.

Asked about what kind of spectator turn-out he expects, Hansan said, "We won't know until Sunday night."