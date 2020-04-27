While diagnoses of COVID-19 cases have accelerated, so has testing for the virus, health officials said Monday.
“Part of that is probably due to looking harder for cases in the state,” said Graham Briggs, director of Olmsted County Public Health.
New confirmed cases have spiked statewide to 3,816 confirmed cases as of Monday — a more than 50% increase in a week.
Testing has about doubled since last week’s rate, he added.
In Olmsted County, new cases have been steady, which is likely due to a higher testing rate than most counties, Briggs said.
“We’re watching for an increase, too,” he said, adding that the partnership and assistance from Mayo Clinic has helped make testing available to Olmsted County residents.
“We’ve been lucky to really have a little bit better access to testing,” Briggs said.
Olmsted County has had 246 confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of 27 from Sunday, Kari Etrheim, spokeswoman for Olmsted County Public Health.
No new additional deaths from the illness in Olmsted County have been reported since the weekend, she added.
Briggs said the increased testing rate is key as some businesses look to open next week.
Olmsted County is in a good position to try opening some businesses and see what the results are after a couple weeks in part because local officials can identify an uptick in cases relatively quickly, he said.
“We are in a little bit better position as far as testing and surveillance,” he said.
However, "relatively quickly" is still a couple weeks behind.
“You make a decision today, you’re not going to see that in the emergency room for weeks,” he said.