The number of people in Olmsted County diagnosed with COVID-19 rose by 11 cases Friday, bringing the total number of infected people to 174, an Olmsted Public Health spokesperson said.
On the good news front: Of the 25 clusters of infection identified within the county, only 15 are considered active, said Kari Etreheim, county public health services spokeswoman.
A cluster is two or more confirmed cases of the virus from people in the same home or workplace. To be active means that the individual or individuals are still believed to be infectious and have isolated themselves to prevent the spread of infection.
Also, of the 174 total people infected with COVID-19 within Olmsted County, 67 of them are considered active and 107 are considered recovered and no longer need to be isolated.
Only two people in the county have died of the disease since the pandemic began.
Statewide, 17 more Minnesotans have died and another 159 people tested positive for the virus. The new cases pushed Minnesota past the 2,000 mark for the first time. The state has a total of 2,071 coronavirus infections, nearly twice the number it had 10 days ago.
Altogether, 111 people from the state have died of the disease.
More than half of the people who have tested positive -- 1,066 -- have recovered from the illness.