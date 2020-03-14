WINONA -- The Bishop of Diocese of Winona-Rochester decreed Friday "that it is prudent and necessary to dispense Catholics in the Diocese of Winona-Rochester from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass."
The dispensation is a result of the spread of COVID-19. The dispensation is expected to last until at least Monday of Holy Week, April 6. At that time, a further dispensation may be necessary if the virus is still spreading, according the announcement.
Masses will still be held in the parishes, "but God's faithful people are not obligated to attend if they determine there is risk to themselves or others," Bishop John M. Quinn wrote in the letter.
Mass will be available online at www.dowr.org or on television (see side bar for details.)
"I ask for solidarity in prayer this Lent for the sick and especially for those with the COVID-19 virus, along with their caregivers and the first responders who are at risk," Quinn wrote.
As a public service, we've opened all Health and COVID-19 related stories to everyone regardless of subscription status. Support local journalism by subscribing: https://www.postbulletin.com/subscribe/