Blood donations plummeted across the country after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the shutdown of schools, offices and other sites that typically host blood drives.
But soon after experiencing a steep dive in donations, the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program bounced back to "fantastic" levels, thanks to a community that promptly answered the call.
Dr. Justin Kreuter, a transfusion physician at the Mayo blood donor center, explained what brought about the resurgence of area blood donations and the eligibility changes by the FDA to expand the donor pool.
He also discussed how plasma donations from recovered COVID-19 area patients, part of a national trial headed by Mayo, will be used.
How badly did donations drop when the pandemic hit?
When the SARS-CoV-2 was developing here in the U.S., we saw a big drop-off in our donations. After we put out an initial plea, our community has been absolutely phenomenal. So right now, our inventory is looking fantastic.
Who stepped up. Was the bounce back primarily because we are a medical community?
It was a mix. Approximately, 60 percent of our donors at Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program are community donors and 40 percent are employees here at Mayo Clinic. I think one of the gorgeous figures to point out is that we had a spike in first-time, younger donors.
This has been a wonderful thing. But I'm also seriously concerned about the coming weeks and months, as people who are donors right now either go into quarantine or become sick or are taking care of a loved one, and can't donate.
How has donating blood at Mayo changed during this time of social distancing?
In the past, we've always taken walk-in donors. At this point, we really need to switch. People need to call and make an appointment, so we can space out and not put our collection folks at risk as well as the donors themselves. You can call 507-284-4475 to make an appointment.
What's it look like for places outside of Mayo in terms of blood donations?
Very different. A lot of places are running short. Some places are operating on a few days supply of blood.
In many cases, elective surgeries have been canceled. But if you're running short, even with the decrease in usage of blood products, we have patients that get in car accidents. We have pre-mature babies that are born. We have patients that have cancer and need treatment. And when you get into a shortage, there has to be rationing.
How will the eligibility changes expand the donor pool?
The FDA made the announcement last week and it impacts three categories of people: People at higher risk of HIV, malaria, and Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease transmission. So, for example, men who have sex with men have been deferred for 12 months from donating, and they've reduced that to three months.
The Mayo blood donor program is also playing a central role in collecting plasma for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Is that correct?
Right now, the two recruitments are handled separately. Physicians are reaching out to their patients that they know are recovering from Covid-19. We're also getting the word out to the larger community through a new website, uscovidplasma.org. If you're an individual wanting to donate plasma, it will talk to you about the details.
We are the ones collecting in Olmsted County. Everything that is collected here is used locally. Mayo is leading the national trial, but we're not collecting here then sending it out to New York. Everything that's collected here, like our other blood products, is used locally.