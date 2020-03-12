Calendar

The following meetings, events or activities have been canceled or closed because of fears of spreading the coronavirus.

Until further notice

• All tours of Assisi Heights, events hosted at its Spirituality Center, and large group meetings are cancelled.

March 14 

• Legal Assistance of Olmsted County "Night in Monte Carlo, postponed.

March 17

• Southeast Minnesota History Day competition at Winona State University changed to virtual competition.

March 19

• Rochester Garden and Flower Club general meeting canceled.

May 9

• Freedom Honor Flight, including veterans from southeast Minnesota, to Washington, D.C., postponed.

