The following meetings, events or activities have been canceled or closed because of fears of spreading the coronavirus.
Until further notice
• All tours of Assisi Heights, events hosted at its Spirituality Center, and large group meetings are cancelled.
March 14
• Legal Assistance of Olmsted County "Night in Monte Carlo, postponed.
March 17
• Southeast Minnesota History Day competition at Winona State University changed to virtual competition.
March 19
• Rochester Garden and Flower Club general meeting canceled.
May 9
• Freedom Honor Flight, including veterans from southeast Minnesota, to Washington, D.C., postponed.
Have a postponed or cancelled event to add? Let us know by news@postbulletin.com.