Nearly a dozen fire stations in Olmsted County will be collecting cloth face masks Saturday.
Fire departments in Chatfield, Byron, Oronoco, Stewartville, Eyota and Dover will be collecting masks to be distributed to local congregate living facilities, other non-medical essential workers, volunteers and individuals.
The Saturday drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the fire stations.
The Rochester Fire Department's five stations will also continue to collect finished masks and raw material in its collection bins, which are available 24/7 in the parking lots of each station.
The Centers for Disease Control recommends wearing cloth face coverings to protect others from COVID-19.
"Cloth face masks can help prevent the wearer’s germs from infecting others – especially in situations where they may spread the virus without symptoms," Kari Etrheim, of Olmsted County Public Health Services, wrote in an email. "Cloth face masks are not a proven way to prevent COVID-19 from infecting the wearer."
The mask drive is part of a statewide homemade mask drive launched last week by Gov. Tim Walz.