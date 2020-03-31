  • 41°

First COVID-19 cases reported Minnesota correctional facilities, including Red Wing

  • Updated
Virus
An illustration of the appearance of a coronavirus, such as the 2019 coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19. (Submitted / Centers for Disease Control)
 

The first cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota's prison system were confirmed Monday, including one involving the facility in Red Wing.

A news release from the Department of Corrections confirmed that one staff member from the Red Wing facility and one inmate at the Moose Lake facility tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

Commissioner Paul Schnell said the following in the news release: “We have been working directly with epidemiology staff from the Department of Health for several weeks to plan for the known likelihood of staff and inmate cases of COVID-19. We are taking all reasonable steps to minimize the spread with the state’s correctional facilities, and we are implementing methods to protect those most at risk medically."

DOC has tested 22 inmates total, according to the department's website. One has tested positive, 17 have tested negative and four tests are pending.

The fifth case of the respiratory illness COVID-19 in St. Croix County and the third in Goodhue County have been confirmed, local health departments announced Monday, March 30.

The Goodhue County case is a resident in their 40s who had contact with another person who tested positive for the disease, according to Goodhue County Health and Human Services. The person was isolating at home and recovering.

The St. Croix County individual was isolating at home, County Public Health Administrator Kelli Engen said. The case is related to travel.

There were 576 positive cases for COVID-19 out of approximately 18,880 total tests in Minnesota as of Monday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. There have been 92 hospitalizations to date and 10 deaths associated with the disease in the state.

In Wisconsin, the number of positive cases climbed to 1,112 out of 17,662 total tests as of Sunday, March 29, the most recent data from the Department of Health Services as of 11:42 a.m. Monday. There have been 13 deaths from COVID-19 in the state.

Goodhue County Health and Human Services opened a local COVID-19 Hotline today. The hotline will be staffed 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. Residents looking for basic information regarding COVID-19 can call 651-385-2000.

Minnesota and Wisconsin have both insituted orders directing residents to stay home except for essential tasks.

As a public service, we've opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status.

What's your reaction?

0
0
1
0
0

COVID-19: Number of cases by county in southeast Minnesota

COUNTY
TOTAL CASES
TODAY'S NEW CASES
Dodge
8
+1
Fillmore
7
+1
Freeborn
0
-
Goodhue
3
+1
Houston
0
-
Mower
12
+1
Olmsted
51
+4
Steele
6
-
Wabasha
6
+2
Winona
5
+1
STATE TOTALS
Approximate number of completed tests:
18,822
+1,165
Total positive tests:
576
+73
Patients requiring hospitalization:
92
+17
Patients hospitalized as of today:
56
+17
Patients hospitalized in ICU as of today:
24
+8
Deaths:
10
+1
Patients who no longer need to be isolated:
260
+8
Last Updated: 11:03 a.m. March 30, 2020
SOURCE: MN Department of Health
Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter

Event closures and cancellations related to the coronavirus

CovidHelp: Free food, connections to resources during coronavirus closures

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News - Answer Man

News - Heard on the Street

News - Public Safety

Obituaries

Photo Galleries

Sponsored Content