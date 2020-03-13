ST. PAUL — State health officials on Friday, March 13, announced that five more individuals tested positive for the coronavirus in Minnesota, bringing the number of cases confirmed in the state to 14.
Department of Health officials announced the new cases ahead of a press conference at the Capitol Friday afternoon where they were set to discuss community mitigation efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the illness that stems from the coronavirus.
Cases have been detected in Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Olmsted, Ramsey, Stearns and Wright Counties, according to the Department of Health's website. Five-hundred-and-fifty-five people had been tested for the illness as of Friday.
The University of Minnesota this week announced that it would hold all classes online rather than in-person and the colleges and universities of Minnesota State said they would extend spring break a week to avoid the potential spread. And professional and collegiate athletic associations began announcing the cancellation of major tournaments or said they would hold games without fans in the stadiums.
And the Minnesota State High School League on Friday announced that it would cancel all prep sports activities.
The Minnesota Legislature was set to continue meeting next week after announcing late Thursday that it would cancel all hearings and meetings Friday and over the weekend. Legislative leaders had walked back access to the House chamber on Thursday.
And several professional groups announced that they would suspend their planned rally days at the Capitol this year to avoid the potential transmission of COVID-19.
Health officials on Thursday recommended that Minnesota schools begin "social distancing" measures to reduce crowding of students, but they didn't for school closures. They pointed to global data that shows children are at a lower risk of contracting COVID-19 and raised concerns about students losing access to free and reduced-price meals and other services as a result of closing schools. They also said closing the schools would interrupt learning and force many parents to stay home.
