Curt Wibben and Morey Meyer have been delivering meals together for the last seven to eight months and have decided to continue as COVID-19 concerns force more people indoors.
“It’s nice to get out,” Meyer said as the two-man team waited in Wibben’s truck to pick up their deliveries for Rochester’s Meals on Wheels program.
“And this is all we get out for,” Wibben quickly added, acknowledging their ages put them in a high-risk category.
A few vehicles behind Wibben and Meyer, 28-year-old Tara Roadway was preparing to make her first deliveries for the program.
“I figured I’m working from home now, and I have the time,” she said, adding that she had called her church for ideas on how to help the community as it copes with changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She enlisted her mother, Roxy Roadway, as a driver, and the pair were waiting for instructions.
MEALS ON WHEELS
April Sutor, Family Service Rochester’s director of innovation and collaboration, said the Meals on Wheels program has made adjustments to address concerns, as well as meet increased needs.
Instead of a daily meal, the program is delivering two meals at noon, if clients want them.
Additionally, volunteers delivering the meals are required to wear handmade face masks provided by local quilters, and they are avoiding contact with the people receiving meals.
“We’re encouraging drop and go, and what we’re doing on the backside is having volunteers call and have friendly conversations over the phone,” Sutor said.
She added that the organization has been grateful that enough volunteers remain able to help make the daily deliveries.
COMMUNITY FOOD RESPONSE
On the other hand, Community Food Response is seeking added hands for its efforts to help feed those in need.
“We had our driver staff cut by over half,” Jeane Thoreson said of the organization that picks up leftover food to distribute to low-income residents.
The volunteer drivers pick up donated food from hospitals, grocery stores, restaurants and other locations.
The organization has had to close its pickup site at Bethel Lutheran Church, but it continues to operate out of The Exchange at 3945 10th Ave. NW. Pickup is made from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Thoreson said clients aren’t allowed in the building but will receive bags of food through the door and are asked to maintain safe physical distances while waiting. She said friends, family members and neighbors are welcome to pick up items for people not wanting to leave home.
She said the number of people showing up nightly has dipped with the closing of its most popular location near downtown. Three hundred people are typically seen between the two locations, 225 to 250 have made it to the northwest site recently.
She said she expects it could pick up as needs increase and hopes new volunteers are found to keep the effort strong.
“We’ll stay open until we can’t, but hopefully we can stay open through it all,” she said.
CHANNEL ONE
Another agency remaining nimble in its ongoing effort to put food in the hands of community members in Channel One.
While the organization has needed to shut down food drives, it has not stopped providing food to families and individuals throughout the region.
“It’s now a drive-through service,” said Jessica Sund, Channel One’s director of development and communications.
Instead of allowing clients to pick from shelves of food, the organization is packing boxes of nonperishable items, along with some dairy, produce and frozen meats. Each is intended to provide a week’s worth of food for a family of four.
Sund said the new arrangement, which calls on volunteers to pack boxes in two-hour shifts between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., comes with added cost, but it’s needed to limit the spread of illness.
“For that safety, we are spending a little more money,” she said.
At the same time, Sund said the shift from food drives to working solely with donations means the organization can make what it receives go farther.
“We can stretch a dollar into four meals,” she said of Channel One’s purchasing power.
OLMSTED COUNTY
In addition to providing drive-through service, Channel One Regional Food Bank started partnering with Olmsted County on Tuesday to help deliver food boxes.
County social workers have started making these food deliveries to their clients.
“We had been talking about how we can use our resources to best support our clients who are food insecure during this COVID-19 crisis,” Olmsted County Director of Adult and Family Services Amy Thompson said of the program that started Tuesday.
“Rather than send our social workers to the store for food, we thought it would be best to partner with Channel One. Channel One had capacity to package up the boxes and, thanks to their help, we now have more than 1,000 boxes of food that our Olmsted County social workers can deliver to their clients in need.”
All organizations providing food indicated they could use added support through volunteers and donations. They also said they plan to continue to make changes as needed.