LEWISTON — The folks in Lewiston ain't no fools.
Organizers of the annual Fools Five Race have postponed the one-mile and 8K runs out of concerns for the health of the community and all runners due to the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The committee said it is postponing the April 3 auction as well as the April 4 road race.
"This decision did not come lightly as we recognize the long-standing tradition of the event and the strength we get from one another when we gather," the organizing committee said in a written statement. "Our hope is to hold the auction and race at a later date, and we will monitor the news on the coronavirus carefully before any further plans are made."
The race and auction, which raise funds for cancer research, are part of an annual weekend in Lewiston. Donations are still being accepted, though individuals who have already registered for the race can visit the race website at foolsfive.org for information regarding refunds.
The race's co-directors Dan Goss and Judy Hovelson said, "As the country rolls with the coronavirus situation, so does Fools Five! Keeping everyone as healthy as possible and doing our part to reduce exposure are definite goals."
Over the years the Fools Five Road Race has raised more than $2.3 million to be donated to Gundersen Medical Foundation in La Crosse, the Eagles Cancer Telethon in Rochester, The Hormel Institute for Cancer Research in Austin and Masonic Cancer Center at the University of Minnesota.