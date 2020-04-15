The global pandemic has been a time of heightened anxiety for everyone, but the threat is multi-faceted for people with physical disabilities.
For people with spinal cord injuries, Lou Gehrig's disease or multiple sclerosis, there are added fears beyond what the able-bodied face in a disease that attacks and compromises the respiratory system. These are people whose muscles that help them breathe may not be functioning normally already.
Dr. Kristin Garlanger, a Mayo Clinic physiatrist, talked about the challenges these people face and the precautions they can take to limit their exposure to the virus.
Are people with physical disabilities at a greater risk than other people for COVID-19?
The population I'm talking about are those with spinal cord injuries, multiple sclerosis and ALS. Those populations have the issue of paralysis, not only potentially of the arms and legs, but of the chest, abdomen and diaphragm muscles that allow someone to take a deep breath and also to produce a strong cough to get rid of potential viral particles.
They are also much less mobile. Those who are able to walk can go outside to relieve physical or even mental anxiety. These individuals cannot really do that. Immobility puts them in a more vulnerable state.
Many live in congregate setting such as nursing homes and group homes. Does it make it harder for them to self-isolate and protect themselves?
Some are in congregate settings, but by taking proper precautions, we try to minimize that risk. Social distancing is important, not just 6 feet but at least 6 feet apart from somebody else who is talking to them. If you think about it, an individual in a wheelchair is lower than the person standing above them and talking to them.
That puts them at increased risk of the viral particle droplets infecting them. Droplets drop. You can grasp what that means for a person in a wheelchair.
Also, washing the face is something that we haven't been told across news outlets. But it's something to stress for those with physical disabilities.
Are they also at heightened risk for prolonged illness and death?
I don't think there's up-to-date literature. If I had a crystal ball, I would say the studies will show that individuals with physical disabilities have an increased risk of not only contracting the disease but might have poor outcomes as well.
What I do tell my patients with physical disabilities: If they have any of the concerning symptoms -- persistent cough, a fever or shortness of breath -- and need to be seen clinically, let emergency medical services know of your disability. They'll be able to manage the way they transfer these individuals, but also understand that these individuals at baseline aren't breathing to full capacity.
What's one overriding question you get from people with physical disabilities?
What are some extra steps that I can take that aren't being flashed all over the news. Some of the things that I mention, first and foremost, is being well-hydrated. Avoid Mountain Dew and the bag of chips. Try and have a more balanced diet to help optimize and boost the immune system.
And try to be as mobile as you can physically be. Some don't like exercise, but it is one of the things they can do to give them an advantage.
Is another concern the threat of discrimination? Some people, like those with ALS, might use ventilators. Is there fear that the physically disabled might be on the losing end of a doctor's life and death choice about who gets a ventilator in a time of medical scarcity?
I absolutely hope not. You are spot on. Those with physical disabilities have to deal with health care disparities. It's a huge issue. In regards to ventilators, I hope it never comes down to a physician having to chose between someone with a physical disability versus someone getting a ventilator who is otherwise healthy.