U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn used a telephone town hall meeting Friday to highlight how a $2 trillion legislative package passed last week by Congress can help businesses and employees weather the COVID-19 pandemic storm.
Near the end of the discussion, Carolyn, a retired nurse, wanted to know when it all would end.
The first-term congressman, who represents the state's 1st Congressional District, said he couldn't say precisely when people would be able to resume their normal lives.
He said Gov Tim Walz will look at where things stand a week from now and how a shelter-in-place order has affected the disease's trajectory in the state.
But he projected confidence that Minnesota would get through the ordeal.
"Let's be optimistic. I know I am," Hagedorn said. "I'm excited about the prospect that when we do get back to business, our economy is going to take back off."
He reminded his listeners that it was only three weeks ago that the biggest complaint from business owners was that there weren't enough bodies to fill job openings.
The GOP congressman's town hall took place amid stomach-churning anxiety about the future with millions laid off nationwide, tens of thousands of businesses shuttered and a regional collapse of dairy and hog prices.
Hagedorn was joined in his town hall by Brian McDonald, an acting state district director of the U.S. Small Business Administration, and Dr. Deepi Goyal, a Mayo Clinic emergency medicine physician.
The town hall focused on a variety of topics, including testing for the coronavirus, fears about the economy, the strength of the state's medical supply chain, and Mayo's role in fighting the virus.
One listener, Darren, asked whether the prescription for the virus was proving to be more harmful than the virus itself. He noted that there were 400 unemployed Minnesotans now for every positive case of COVID-19.
Goyal said that while the measures might seem extreme, it was imperative that social distancing be implemented lest the state suffer a fate similar to New York. Minnesota has recorded close to 750 COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths, compared to New York's 100,000 cases of infection and 2,935 deaths.
"I have to applaud Gov. Walz's stay-at-home order, because doing so early is the only way we're going to be able to flatten that curve," Goyal said.
Hagedorn's event was held a week after passage of a $2 trillion stimulus bill that has the federal government cutting checks of $1,200 for adults and $500 for children. The funds apply to families making less than $150,000. For a family of four, that's roughly $3,400.
Ricky wanted to know how his local propane business was going to survive when people were hunkering down and not paying their bills.
"If we carry too much on our books, it will carry us out of business," Ricky said.
McDonald said the paycheck protection program in the legislation makes small businesses eligible for loans to pay up to eight weeks of payroll costs. And those loans can be fully forgiven if the employer maintains or quickly rehires employees and maintains their salary levels.
"Forgiveness would be reduced if the full-time head count declines or salaries and wages decrease," McDonald said.
One woman expressed her fear about hospitals' access to drugs and ventilators. Goyal acknowledged the challenge, saying, "without a doubt, this has been the most disruptive event in our lifetimes." He said Mayo so far hasn't encountered any supply shortages in drugs or supply chains.
"We are launching pretty significant conservation efforts to make sure we don't run out," Goyal said. "But so far, we've been fortunate."
Goyal also talked about the new antibody test created by Mayo that will be launched next week. He called it a "game-changer" because of its ability to detect the presence of an immune response in a person once infected by the virus.
While it still needs to be determined how best to use the test, it could conceivably help identify patients with sufficient antibodies to create a serum. That serum could in turn help others develop immunity to the virus.
"There's going to be a lot more to come as this test is launched," Goyal said.