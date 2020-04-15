County health officials teamed with emergency and hospital personnel for a table-top triage exercise Tuesday.
The exercise was intended to help healthcare workers and officials prepare for a scenario in which the number of patients outnumber available hospital beds. Officials held the drill in preparation for a surge in COVID-19 patients they say hope never comes.
Current projections back that hope.
New cases of the virus continue to mount, but health officials say physical distancing efforts and a statewide stay-at-home order have slowed its spread, said Kari Etrheim, communications coordinator at Olmsted County Public Health.
Another six cases were identified in Olmsted County Tuesday bringing the county total to 153. Of those, 95 people have fully recovered from the virus and just over a dozen of those cases have required hospitalization. The number of fatal cases have remained at two for more than a week.
About 20 percent of the cases come from community transmission and 22 clusters of cases -- cases that are traced to people who live or work in the same place as someone else who has the virus.
Olmsted County officials are planning to begin reporting cases by type of exposure to the virus similar to reporting by the Minnesota Department of Health, Etrheim said.
MDH reports case exposure in six categories: travel; congregate living setting; health care staff; community transmission -- split between and unknown contact with other confirmed cases -- and unknown.
“There might be some bumpiness as we transition to that,” Etrheim said.
Testing continues at the Graham Park site with 96 tests processed there Tuesday. The testing site opened late Monday due to weather, but staff and volunteers there processed 114 tests in a half day of testing without any problems, Etrheim said.