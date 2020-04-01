COVID-19: Number of cases by county in southeast Minnesota
|COUNTY
|Dodge
|Fillmore
|Freeborn
|Goodhue
|Houston
|Mower
|Olmsted
|Steele
|Wabasha
|Winona
|STATE TOTALS
|Approximate number of completed tests:
|Total positive tests:
|Patients requiring hospitalization:
|Patients hospitalized as of today:
|Patients hospitalized in ICU as of today:
|Deaths:
|Patients who no longer need to be isolated:
|Last Updated: 11:05 a.m. April 1, 2020
|SOURCE: MN Department of Health
A Winona County resident has died due to complications from the COVID-19 virus, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed on Wednesday.
"Our hearts and thoughts go out to their family, friends and loved ones," said Winona Mayor Mark Peterson. "The Winona City Council and all City of Winona employees extend our deepest sympathies and condolences during this difficult time."
MDH confirmed the person who died was a 76-year-old living in a congregate care setting.
As of Wednesday, Winona County has 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Olmsted County Health Department officials say they're hitting their stride with testing as the number of confirmed cases topped 60 Wednesday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by eight to 61 total cases. Of those, 23 people have recovered and are no longer in isolation.
Of the people who were diagnosed, seven of them required hospitalization, health officials reported Wednesday.
About 19% of the cases in the county came via community transmission, said Shaylene Baumbach, of Olmsted County Public Health.
At the Graham Park Collaborative Collection site, 118 tests were processed Tuesday, officials say. Olmsted County has three collection sites, which are seeing between 300 and 400 people a day. About 70% of those tested are county residents.
Baumbach said that pace of testing is sustainable.
"This was done with no stresses to the system or staffing," she said.