Hospital emergency department officials want people to know they’re open for business. Emergency departments ask people showing COVID-19 symptoms who otherwise feel okay not to visit the emergency room.That doesn’t mean people who need emergency care need to stay away from emergency departments.
“If you feel that you have an emergency, coronavirus-related or not, don’t hesitate to access the help that you need,” said Dr. Annie Sadosty, a Mayo Clinic emergency medicine physician. “We are here and want to care for you."
Kari Etrheim, communications coordinator at Olmsted County Public Health said Thursday emergency departments have voiced concerns people are avoiding emergency treatment.
“Don’t hesitate to seek care,” she said.
Etrheim provided the latest COVID-19 update. As of Wednesday, Olmsted County had 163 cases of the virus -- up 10 cases from Wednesday’s report. Of them 18 people have required hospitalization, Etrheim said.
Another 114 people received testing at the Graham Park site bringing the total number of Olmsted County residents tested there over 6,000.
The update also included disclosure that Charter House is now the third Olmsted County congregate care facility to have a resident test positive for the virus. Two of its residents at Rochester East Health Services died due to complications from COVID-19 and an employees at Rochester Rehabilitation & Living Center tested positive for the virus.
Overall, Olmsted County has 60 active cases with 103 people having recovered and no longer requiring isolation.