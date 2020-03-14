WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 13: U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the Rose Garden after announcing a national emergency during news conference with members of his coronavirus task force and leaders from the healthcare industry about the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic at the White House March 13, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump is facing a national health emergency as COVID-19 cases continue to rise and 30 people have died from the virus in the United States, according to The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/TNS)