A patient wearing a protective mask awaits for examination inside a tent hospital built by a Military health center to prepare for a possible COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Lhokseumawe, Indonesia on March 17, 2020. New research suggests that people who were infected with the new coronavirus but did not appear sick played a key role in fueling the global pandemic. (Zikri Maulana/SOPA Images/Zuma Press/TNS)