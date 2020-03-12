Gavel court crime stock

The Rochester Police Department and the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Records Divisions are reminding the public of how to acquire law enforcement records without making an in-person request.

“As you know, one of the recommendations from the CDC in preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus is to distance yourself from other people and avoid close contact,” Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen wrote in a news release." 

Records requests can be made via regular mail or fax. During this time, requests can also be made via email.

When mailing in a request, be sure to provide a valid return mail address. In addition, you may be asked to provide payment. If requesting non-public data, you must supply a copy of the requester’s driver’s license or some type of photo ID.

Those with additional questions can contact the records division at 507-328-6811 during regular office hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

