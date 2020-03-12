The Rochester Police Department and the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Records Divisions are reminding the public of how to acquire law enforcement records without making an in-person request.
“As you know, one of the recommendations from the CDC in preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus is to distance yourself from other people and avoid close contact,” Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen wrote in a news release."
Records requests can be made via regular mail or fax. During this time, requests can also be made via email.
When mailing in a request, be sure to provide a valid return mail address. In addition, you may be asked to provide payment. If requesting non-public data, you must supply a copy of the requester’s driver’s license or some type of photo ID.
Those with additional questions can contact the records division at 507-328-6811 during regular office hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.