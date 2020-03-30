ICU cases jump 50% in Minnesota to 24; 10th death reported
COVID-19: Number of cases by county in southeast Minnesota
|COUNTY
|Dodge
|Fillmore
|Goodhue
|Houston
|Mower
|Olmsted
|Wabasha
|Winona
|STATE TOTALS
|Approximate number of completed tests:
|Total positive tests:
|Patients requiring hospitalization:
|Patients hospitalized as of today:
|Patients hospitalized in ICU as of today:
|Deaths:
|Patients who no longer need to be isolated:
|Last Updated: 11:03 a.m. March 30, 2020
|Numbers are cumulative since Jan. 20, 2020
|SOURCE: MN Department of Health
The number of persons housed in an ICU setting jumped 50% on Monday, March 30 from 16 to 24.
Minnesota has roughly 240 ICU beds in total, according to state health officials, and those are almost always at capacity for non-coronavirus uses. The increasing demand on ICU beds is considered the primary driver of mortality from coronavirus.
The number of persons hospitalized with the virus also jumped by nearly 50% on Monday, from 39 to 56, a net increase of 17 persons.
Also on Monday, the confirmed number of positive cases jumped by its highest margin yet -- 73 -- bringing the state total to 576 confirmed cases, although the state considers the number to be a substantial undercount.
The state recorded its 10th death from virus on Monday as well. No information was immediately provided on the location or age of the person who died.
Rural Martin County on the state's southern border with Iowa, population 19,000, recorded two more cases on Monday, bringing its total confirmed case count to 23 cases and one death.
The rise of confirmed cases in Martin County far outpaces the single confirmed cases of its neighboring counties, and has reached one more case than the 22 cases in all of Anoka County, a suburban Twin Cities metro county with 350,000 residents.
MDH COVID-19 hotline: (651) 201-3920.
School and childcare hotline: (651) 297-1304 or (800) 657-3504.
MDH COVID-19 website: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website.
