Two days after Olmsted County identified its first confirmed coronavirus case and the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global pandemic, Olmsted County's top public health official said Friday that the state has yet to see evidence of local transmission or that the virus is spreading.
Graham Briggs, Olmsted County director of public health, said the minimal mitigation strategies used so far like the cancellation of conferences and sports tournaments to control the virus are allowing the state to get ahead of the transmission.
He also said it was a rapidly evolving situation and things may be different a week from now.
"While we don't have evidence of local transmission right now, being able to stagger your work shifts and let people mobile work and (looking) at cancelling events ... really gives us some flexibility to do what we need to do," Briggs said.
Briggs and others were asked whether it was OK to go out to eat this weekend. Briggs gave a conditional yes. If you are person not at high risk, "it's totally fine to do that," he said.
But if you are an elderly person or someone with underlying health conditions, "we're not going to say, 'don't do it,' but it's something to think about," he said.
By Friday, more than 550 people in the state have been reported tested for COVID-19 and only 14 have tested positive. Briggs said the state is testing "quite a few people now," and health officials are not getting back many positives.
The one Rochester person diagnosed with COVID-19 and announced Wednesday had a travel history and was likely exposed to the virus outside the community, officials say.
That suggests at least right now, Briggs said, that if a local transmission is found that "we don't know about yet, it's not ubiquitous or everywhere," he said.
"The more testing we do and the more time that goes by, the better understanding we're going to have of what's going on, not just in Rochester or Olmsted County but the state of Minnesota as well, Briggs said.
The press conference held at the city-county Government Center also included Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Michael Muñoz, Rochester Mayor Kim Norton and Olmsted County Commissioner Matt Flynn.
Muñoz said the district has fielded questions about why the public schools have not been closed. The superintendent said the district is required to work with the governor's office and health and education departments when it comes to such decisions.
"It's not something an individual superintendent can do on his or her own," Muñoz said. "We continue to work with all of our partners and follow their guidelines."
So far, all school field trips and large-group activities have been cancelled for next week, he said.
Flynn urged people to use common sense. Go to the store if you need the basics or out to eat if you want to, "unless you're ill."
"Check in on your neighbor. Check in on your grandparents," Flynn said. "That's what it's all about. And, again, it comes down to common sense."
Asked whether the pandemic is overblown, Briggs said people are beginning to grasp with the cancellation of the NBA season and the NCAA basketball March Madness tournament that "this is a significant event." The phrase, "flattening the curve," is now entering the everyday lexicon.
"It's not the sort of event that is going to change the world forever," Briggs said. "But it is the sort of event that is going to change the world probably for the next couple of years as economies are impacted, as lives are impacted."
As a public service, we've opened all Health and COVID-19 related stories to everyone regardless of subscription status. Support local journalism by subscribing: https://www.postbulletin.com/subscribe/