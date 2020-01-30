How to help

Donations are vital to a healthy life for patients like Royce Schwanke, both money and organs.

To learn more about living-donor transplantation, and how you can be evaluated as a living donor, visit the Mayo Clinic website at mayoclinic.org/livingdonor.

To donate organs after death for the 113,000 people waiting for an organ, visit donatelife.net.

And to help Royce with the life of financial struggles he'll face for what are likely to be multiple kidney transplants, anti-rejection drugs and other costs associated with transplant patients visit his Children's Organ Transplant Association website at COTAForRoyce.com.

There will also be a fundraiser for Royce at his school, Bamber Valley Elementary, called "Destination: Transplant." Scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 8, there will be a pancake brunch and children’s carnival followed by a silent auction, raffle and a variety of family activities will occur. T-shirts, bracelets and can koozies will be available for a suggested donation on the day of the event.