LAKE CITY — It's only about 30 kids per campus, but that's enough to trigger a warning — and a plea — from school officials in Lake City.
Lake City Public Schools has notified parents in the district that the number of students out sick with the flu from Bluffview Elementary "now meets a threshold of an influenza-like illness outbreak."
Once a student population reaches the threshold of 5% of students reporting flu-like symptoms, the district is required to make a report to the Minnesota Department of Health.
According to the Department of Health, for the week ending Jan. 11, Centers for Disease Control indicators showed influenza contagion to be widespread across Minnesota with 148 hospitalizations statewide during the week due to the flu. The previous week saw 243 hospitalizations, with only about 5% of the statewide total coming from Southeast Minnesota.
The 981 hospitalizations thus far this year are far short of the 6,446 hospitalizations that occurred in Minnesota in 2017-18, the Department of Health reported.
"It's in both of our campuses," said Lake City Public Schools Superintendent Erick Enger. "Bluffview has reached the threshold, the other campus (Lincoln Junior/Senior High School) is close, so they sent the letter out to everybody."
Students can be absent for all kinds of reasons, Enger said, but the 5% at Bluffview Elementary is a self-reported number based on the reason parents or guardians tell the district office why their student is absent.
With about 600 students at each campus, it only takes about 30 students per campus out with the flu to hit the 5 percent threshold required for reporting, Enger said. Still, flu numbers are something the district watches all winter to try to slow the spread of the disease. In his six years at the district, Enger said Lake City schools has reached the 5 percent threshold one other time.
The letter to parents and guardians of district students, along with the warning of the high incident of reported cases of the flu, advises parents to keep students home when they are sick and keep them home until the disease has run its course.
"They should be fever free for 24 hours without the use of medication before returning to school," the letter states. "This helps in avoiding the spread of illness to others."
The email also includes links to several CDC resources that explain the nature of influenza and how to prevent the disease.
However, Enger summed it up with a simple mantra: "Wash your hands, wash your hands, wash your hands," he said.